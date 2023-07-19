GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) – If you are a scientist or even a future welder, the Jamboree has you covered.

Zip lines stretch between the mountains for a whopping 3,200 linear feet.

For scouts who are more interested in taking a quick dip, aquatic activities are right around the corner!

A STEM corner is prepared to answer any questions future scientists might have. Chemists were ready in white coats to demonstrate chemical reactions to excited scouts.

“Young scouts are interested in being interested in the world around them. Whether that’s Chemistry, or Engineering which is right behind me,” said Dax Hildevrand, a member of the Chemistry STEM team.

An entire welding interactive workshop was stationed for scouts to participate in a virtual reality welding simulator.

Learning about physics is all part of the STEM experience. One STEM Team member told 59News being in the scouts and gaining these experiences will leave a lifelong effect on scouts.

“Everything is for everyone. And really there is no better experience than for young boys and girls to come out for the full immersion.” said Demetrius Deacon Cox, a member of the STEAM Team.