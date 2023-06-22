GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS)– Want to enjoy some time at the 2023 National Scout Jamboree but can’t stay the whole time?

Grab yourself some passes and become a visitor.

The 2023 National Jamboree is a time of outdoor fun for all, not just the boy scouts. Bring your family or friends and stop by at these dates:

Friday, July 21 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, July 22 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, July 24 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, July 25 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, July 26 – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be all kinds of activities you can enjoy as visitors. However, there will also be certain activities that are prohibited to visitors.

Also, please note that visitors cannot attend on days with large shows.

Allowed activities: Rock Climbing

Welding

An autonomous vehicle race

Pioneering and buckskin games

Skateboarding

BSA’s Sustainability Treehouse

Summit’s interpretive history trail

Equipment and vehicles of disaster response services

Imagination and thrill of STEM

BMX Bikes

Maker areas to race in the world`s longest derby race

etc. Prohibited activities: Canopy Tour Zip Lines

Mountain biking

Zip lining

Shooting sports

Aquatic activities

For the safety of the scouts, volunteers, and employees, visitors must view an “all ages” youth protection video during transit from the parking area of the Summit.

Also, there will be NO REFUNDS for passes due to weather, schedule changes, suspension, or cancellation, failure to arrive to the venue, failure of on-site transportation, substitution or cancellation of entertainers, closing of the venue, overbooking, or wait times.

The Summit is also not responsible for lost, stolen, or destroyed tickets, and are not obligated to replace tickets.