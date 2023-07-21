GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) – Scouts are stepping back in time 200 years over at the Buckskin Village.

Buckskin Village is offering a glimpse into the past as scouts get a firsthand look at what life on the frontier was like for early Americans. In the village, scouts learn about early frontier cooking, medicine, weaponry, and more.

“We try to keep history alive because they need to know where they came from,” said Brian Holmblade, who portrays a Courrier Du Bois in Buckskin Village.

Buckskin Village features a museum full of artifacts from the 1700s and 1800s, and even gives scouts a chance to test out their tomahawk throwing skills.