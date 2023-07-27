FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – There are few tests of endurance like the classic obstacle course race, and Chief Meteorologist Joe Fitzwater tested himself Wednesday at the JamboWarrior obstacle course to see if he could hang with a couple of Eagle Scouts.

The stakes were high and the heat had us sweating before the race began as Eagle Scout Brendan and I sprinted into the first obstacle – but what is this? The classic banana peel fall – a spectacular display of lack of coordination from our weather forecaster.

Later down the stretch, Brendan took a big lead as I struggled through the inflatables and managed a flat tire on the tire balance as the coordination issues continued.

It seemed like an insurmountable lead that Brendan built in the battle but like a true West Virginian, I never gave up – it isn’t over until it’s over! I used my running endurance to reel him slowly but surely in the obstacle maze that featured sprinting.

And then – a brief lapse of concentration by Brendan allowed me to take the lead and managed to build a sizeable gap. Could our weather heroine pull off the upset?

But one obstacle remained – the wacky inflatables – and that’s where the wheels fell off, as I managed to get stuck in the bouncy madness.

And from there, Brendan had a short sprint to the finish, capping off an exciting finish in the obstacle course challenge. I want to personally give Brendan a big congratulations on a job well done!

As of Wednesday morning, 3,200 different scouts had participated on the JamboWarrior obstacle course – more than 1/4 of all scouts here at the jamboree.