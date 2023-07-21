GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) – On Thursday, July 20, 2023, at the National Scout Jamboree the National Park Service performed a demonstration on how a Civil War era cannon works.

160 years ago you might have seen the Napoleon cannon out on the Civil War battlefield. Both the Union and the Confederacy would have used the Napoleon or something similar.

Although some scouts might have been looking forward to seeing the Napoleon fire, Richmond National Battlefield Park Ranger, Stephanie Pooler, said it was unsafe to fire – for pretty good reason.

“A two-and-a-half-pound bag of gunpowder would send a twelve-pound cannonball about a mile away,” Ranger Pooler told 59News.

During the demonstration, Ranger Pooler used the history of the cannon as a way to speak to scouts about the Civil War era, and how that time period still shapes some of the hard conversations we are still having in this country in 2023.