FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– The U.S. Coast Guard is set up at the 2023 National Jamboree to help teach scouts about their branch. of the military

The Coast Guard is setting up demonstrations and exhibits to help educate the scouts about their branch of service, from a demonstration of how to handle water breaches on a ship to showing off aquatic gear.

A Chief of the Coast Guard, Shawn Spicer, stated that he has a personal connection to the scouts himself.