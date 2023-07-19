FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– The U.S. Coast Guard is set up at the 2023 National Jamboree to help teach scouts about their branch. of the military
The Coast Guard is setting up demonstrations and exhibits to help educate the scouts about their branch of service, from a demonstration of how to handle water breaches on a ship to showing off aquatic gear.
A Chief of the Coast Guard, Shawn Spicer, stated that he has a personal connection to the scouts himself.
“It’s actually really exciting, I am actually a long-time scouter. I’ve been in the community, I’m actually one of the committee chairs for the local cub scout pack. I was also a previous staff member that was actually asked to come work at a national jamboree back in 2005.”Shawn Spicer, Chief of the US Coast Guard