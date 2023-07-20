FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– Disaster Ministries West Virginia is working with the scouts during the 2023 National Jamboree.
Methodist Disaster Ministries West Virginia is partnering up with the 2023 National Jamboree to set up buckets full of cleaning supplies. These Flood Buckets help those struggling with natural disasters.
Russell Smart, the lead for the Service and Impact area for the National Jamboree, said working with the scouts to put together these buckets help keep a promise the scouts made to West Virginia as the Summit Bechtel Reserve was made.
“Part of our scout promise is that we help other people at all times. And so that’s what we’re doing here, trying to make a commitment to keep a promise that we made to the state of West Virginia. When we came to West Virginia to build this scout camp, the Summit Bechtel Reserve, we promised we would always give back.”Russell Smart, Lead for the Service and Impact area for the National Jamboree