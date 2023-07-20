FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– Disaster Ministries West Virginia is working with the scouts during the 2023 National Jamboree.

Methodist Disaster Ministries West Virginia is partnering up with the 2023 National Jamboree to set up buckets full of cleaning supplies. These Flood Buckets help those struggling with natural disasters.

Russell Smart, the lead for the Service and Impact area for the National Jamboree, said working with the scouts to put together these buckets help keep a promise the scouts made to West Virginia as the Summit Bechtel Reserve was made.