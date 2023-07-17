GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) – Time is ticking down for the kickoff of the Scouts Jamboree.

There are only a few more days left for final preparations and volunteers are ready for the arrival of the scouts.

West Virginia will be welcoming scouts from not only across the country but across the world!

From July 19th to July 28th, over twenty thousand scouts will be participating in activities at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean.

White water rafting, archery, and rock climbing are just some of the merit badges that scouts can obtain while at the Jamboree.

Volunteers have given time and money to attend.

“We have a little over three thousand staff members for the well over twenty thousand scouts that are going to be here. So that has been a majority of our week so far,” said Brandon Kelly, Chief of Staff for Registration.

Scouts not only gain badges but life-long skills they will remember for a lifetime.

Every Jamboree Day, Scouts learn new skills, experience new adventures and make new friends.

Volunteers will be the eyes and ears of the camp to ensure everything runs on schedule.

One Volunteer said their working hours are not that of a normal employee, but the reward of seeing smiling faces is worth the effort.

“We had a bus breakdown and a train delay here. But the great thing is, when they step off of that shuttle, we are here to greet them with a smile and give them that warm welcome,” said Ryan King, Registration Lead.

Visitors who are not part of the Jamboree can purchase tickets to view the grounds. Adult tickets are $75 and child tickets are $50. Tickets can be purchased at the Jamboree website.