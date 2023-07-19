GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS)– This is the first BSA Scouts National Jamboree in Scouts history to include all-female troops.

Scouting girls from around the country will be at the Summit Bechtel reserve for the week-long outdoor gathering.

While women were included in past jamborees as venturing girls or for other events, this is the first time scouting girls are attending the National Jamboree. Now, they can experience everything the jamboree has to offer.

One scouting girl from Orlando, Ashton Adamick, said she cannot wait to do the high adventure activities like zip-lining and mountain biking. She also thought being at the Jamboree as a girl scout is an amazing opportunity.

“Now that they are allowing scouting girls, it’s allowing a lot more opportunities for those younger girls that want to come and experience JAMBO more often, so I think it’s a really cool opportunity,” said Adamick.

Later in the week, the Jamboree is also having their three day inaugural “Women of Character” event, which fosters leadership and celebrates scouting girls across the country.