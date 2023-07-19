GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) -The Jamboree is filled with scouts from neighboring states, and some from other countries.



Scouts from Thailand, Peru and Poland have all taken the long journey to come to West Virginia.



An International Scouting Tent is the hub for International Scouts and hosts activities for all to enjoy.



Music, games and quizzes are all part of the fun. A representative of International Scouting in Poland spoke about the importance of cultural exchange.

“Here as an advocate for the Polish International Association. BSA, I am super glad they invited us over to the Jamboree, basically the biggest educational event in the world,” said Chris Okuniewski, from International Scouting in Poland.



In 2027, Poland will be home to the next World Scout Jamboree. Friends and fellowship know no language other than brotherhood.

A group of scouts will leave the Jamboree at the end of the week to fly to South Korea for the twenty fifth world scout Jamboree.