GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS)–12,000 Scouts, 3,000 volunteers, dozens of speakers, and hundreds of activities. The National Jamboree is an adventure mecca for scouts everywhere, but someone has to make it all happen.

“As you can imagine, it takes a lot of logistics and a lot of time,” said Tico Perez, Chairman of the Jamboree. “So my committee’s been working 18 months, day in and day out, building this, planning this, and getting this ready. The best thing that can happen is not one kid that is here knows that we had to do any of that.”

Perez said planning the scout activities is easy, however, there is a much larger infrastructure that spans past the grounds of the Summit Bechtel Reserve and even past state lines.

“We basically build a city here. We have hospitals. We’re working with 49 state agencies, with the state of West Virginia.” Tico Perez, Chairman of the Jamboree

Perez said it takes a small army to make the Jamboree successful and with an enthusiastic army like his, his job is an easy one.

“It’s extraordinary. We have so many volunteers that are taking their roles. They know their roles. My task is easy. I’ve just got to make sure that everybody is doing what they said they’re going to do. And that is never an issue in the scouting.” Tico Perez, Chairman of the Jamboree

So that he can sit back and watch scouts from all over the country bond and have the time of their lives.