GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — 12,000 scouts at the National Scout Jamboree at the Summit Bechtel Reserve are enjoy a multitude of events, activities, and outdoor fun. One company based in Sweden is bringing scouts a new and fun way to play golf.

Latitude 64 is a traveling disc golf company setting up shop at the Jamboree for scouts to learn about a sport that promotes an enthusiastic appreciation for the outdoors and is growing in popularity across the nation.

It’s a sport that closely resembles traditional golf with a unique twist. Instead of clubs and greens, disc golf utilizes frisbee discs with a goal to reach a chained basket.

From driver to putter disks, scouts at the Jamboree are given the chance to play a few ‘holes’ and even purchase their own disk sets from Latitude 64. Tyler Searle with Latitude 64’s promotion team said it’s a great outdoor sport for an outdoor specific event.

“It’s an opportunity to be with 10,000 plus young people that are either very – have a very limited knowledge of the sport or know. So in terms of outreach, this is one of those opportunities where you get some people together that are outdoor enthusiasts because we’re an outdoor enthusiast sport. Every interview I do, I say I do this game for the parks and the people,” Searle told 59News.

Searle said it is a sport anyone can play and with disc golf courses popping up around parks all across the nation, it’s a great way to explore the outdoors and play a hole or all 18. For the 12,000 scouts, it’s another way to enjoy their time in the Mountain State.

Disc golf courses are popping up in parks in our region too, with many found in our vast State Park System. For a list of disk golf courses near you, visit the Professional Disc Golf Association website who offers a map of course locations across the planet, and here in West Virginia too.