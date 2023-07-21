GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) – Diversity and inclusion are core values for scouts. The LGBTQ+ & Allied Scouts are determined to make sure every scout feels safe and accepted.

“Scouts need to be there for each other and find each other. This is the place where they can start to bridge out,” said Brenda Hanson-Smith who was accompanied by Melanie Farmeswort.

Both women have sons who are now adults and eagle scouts. Their sons did not have anything similar to the LGBTQ+ acceptance tent back during their scouting years.

Self-expression and diversity are very welcome at the LQBTQ+ and Allied Scouts tent. This is the first year the group has their very own tent.

Since 2014, no youth member can be expelled simply for being gay. In 2015, a rule was created that no adult member of the BSA could be expelled for being gay.

Now in 2023, times have progressed and the LGBTQ+ & Allied Scouts have created a safe space for scouts. However, LGBTQ+ youth are still at risk.

“We know from statistics that LQBTQ+ people are most likely to take their lives. That includes LQBTQ+ youth. And for them to have a space for them to feel affirmed in such a large group that serves so many people. It’s great,” said Corey Channell, a scouter for the jamboree.

A lead advisor had a few things to say about anyone who is interested in the scouts, especially those who are not exactly sure if it would be the right fit.

“The BSA are actively welcoming anybody who wants to be a scout. If you share our values we are going to make sure you have a home and safe space for anyone who wants to be a scout,” said Lead Advisor Samuel Aronson.