FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– Several armed forces members talked about their ties to the scouts and how they’re enjoying the National Jamboree.

From Army to Navy, former scouts are using what they learned in the service of their country. Some of the service members say they were a part of jamborees of the past, while for others this is their first one.

U.S. Army Lieutenant Michael Poser stated that it’s a great experience to return to the national Jamboree as a service member.

“It’s exhilarating. Just being able to talk to people and tell them that you were in their position five years ago, and just trading back those stories makes you feel young again and it just makes you feel good, even though I’m not that old.” Lieutenant Michael Poser, US Army

Even Medal of Honor Recipient Sammy Davis was a scout, and said being a part of this year’s jamboree was special, especially since he was not able to be a part of a jamboree when he was younger.