GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) – Scouting doesn’t have to end after a recruits eighteenth birthday.



As a member of the National Eagle Scout Association, scouts can further the mission, values, and time-honored traditions of scouting.

Scouts can venture on up to two week adventures to solve issues in the environment.

The National Eagle Scout Association World Explorers Program pairs Eagle Scouts ages 18 to 27 with cutting-edge researchers at exotic sites around the world.



“You should be looking at everyone that you meet as a potential job oppurtunity. You are looking to find something that is very special,” said Dr. William Bowerman, Chair of Environmental Sciences.

Eagle Scouts who are selected for the trip will be responsible for $600 to $1,000 to assist with trip costs. NESA will pay for all other inclusions, including airfare, lodging, tuition and more.