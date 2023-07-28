GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) – Sir Robert Baden-Powell, the founder of BSA, told scouts to “try to leave this world a little better than you found it.” As the scouts were packed and ready to leave, cleanup preparations were still taking place.

With all the excitement now packed away, volunteers pick up the remaining pieces.

Tent tear down and trash removal are the final steps to leaving the campsites “better than they were.” Older Youth Programs scouts were on site packing tables and chairs.

“We are trying to get three hundred four hundred kids out. They got to be put to the buses, to make sure they have transportation. Then we have to clean up all the sites and the restroom facilities,” said Quartermaster Kenneth Hedrick.

A team of around forty staff handled the trash cleanup and the packing. Hedrick said that this is his third jamboree and he loves the area of Beckley. He hopes to return and make even more memories.

“This is the third jamboree that I’ve been to at this site. It has just wonderful people, I am from California so we have hotter temperatures but only around one percent of the humidity than here,” said Hedrick.

Hedrick has four years to get used to the heat before returning.