GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS)– Festivities and seminars are winding down at the Summit Bechtel Reserve with Thursday, July 27, as the last full day of the Jamboree.

Dozens of scouts braved the heat to hear the final speaker at the 2023 National Scout Jamboree, CBS News’ Scott Pelley. Pelley, a proud scout, told all in attendance about how sticking to the scout law: trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean, and reverent shaped who he is.

“I was a scout when I was a kid, of course, Troop 505 in Lubbock, Texas,” said Pelley. “What I wanted to tell the Scouts today was that the values in the scout law are what guided me throughout my life and that they could count on those values to guide them, too.”

Pelley was initially scheduled to host and speak at a jamboree-wide closing ceremony on Thursday. However, due to the heat, the closing ceremony was canceled and Pelley’s talk was moved to the leadership point amphitheater earlier in the day. He told us heat or not he was going to speak to scouts at the Summit Bechtel Reserve.

“Somebody called me today and said, we’re not quite sure how many people are going to be there,” Pelley told us. “I said, ‘I need one. I just need one. Let me talk to one young person.’ When you get to be my age, you really want to help inspire the young people in this country.”

Pelley spoke for nearly an hour to the amphitheater telling stories of people who impacted him the most like Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and 2018 Nobel Peace Prize winner Nadia Murad. He said there was one thing he wanted scouts to take from his stories.

“The one tenet that I wanted to emphasize today from the scout law is brave,” Pelley smiled. “It has applications in our national life, in our personal life, and the lives of our families to be brave enough to do the right thing, to be brave enough to reach out and understand other people. That’s the one thing I hope they took out of here.”

Pelley then spent Thursday afternoon in the Rex Tillerson Center meeting and speaking with scouts one-on-one.