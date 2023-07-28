GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) – Our 59News crew was assisted by a handful of Communicore members at the National Scout Jamboree, including one member in particular – Scout Reporter Matt Mangoni.

Originally from Chicago, Mangoni is a WVU graduate and has been living in West Virginia for the past four years.

A scout for as long as he can remember, Mangoni’s first Jamboree was in 2013 when he attended the National Scout Jamboree.

Ironically, that was also when he first gained interest in WVU when he visited a forensic science booth. Mangoni says his passion for the scouts stems from his father.

“My dad was my cub master when I was in the cub scouts. Then he was my scout master when I was in the Boy Scouts. I really loved having my father being there and doing everything and it was a great experience to do that,” Mangoni said.

Mangoni said he is one who wants to uphold the traditions of scouting. In fact, he has collected 85 different Merit Badges, even though the requirement for Eagle scout is only 21.

Mangoni said he is not sure what the future of scouting holds but is excited to continue to be a part of the future.