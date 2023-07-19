GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) – The National Scouts Jamboree for 2023 has started and troops from all over are arriving.

Scouts from all over the county, including international troops, are arriving to take part in the excitement. This was followed by a sea of buses to pick up the scouts and take them to their camp destination.

Many of the troops have either driven or flown in, taking hours to get here. But for them, it is well worth the wait.

Troy O’Donnell, who is a scout master for troop number 3228, drove in all the way from Washington D.C. He said he is excited for him and his scouts to start their adventure.

“Sounds like the big zip, getting to do some of the water sports, and the base camp bash is all at night, they’ve been excited for those. I’m looking forward to some of the base camp bashes, big zip, and getting the chance to meet some of our leadership speakers,” O’Donnell told 59News.

O’Donnell told 59News he and the scouts were tired from the more than four-and-a-half hour drive, but should be ready to go for the next days activities.