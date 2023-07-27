GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) – The youth of today, are the minds of tomorrow. The United States Patent and Trademark Office held a demonstration for scouts to think ‘outside of the box’.



Scouts had the opportunity to create their very own ‘ Personal Water propulsion devices”. All it took was some trash, hot glue and the mind of an inventor.

Empty water bottles can create a magnificent water shooter. A little hot glue and an inquisitive mind go a long way!

The United States Patent and Trademark’s goal during the jamboree is for scouts to extend their way of mind.

“The reason why it’s important for scouts to see themselves as inventors at such a young age, is because you are never too young to invent,” said Stephen Yanchuk, a patent examiner.

Two scouts joined the demonstration to learn how they could take everyday object and turn it into a VC great invention!

“Basically like a squirt done thing. But made of random bits and things you can get from a store,” said Joseph Krause from Troop 1093. He was accompanied by Trey Royer from Troop 38.

Yanchuk adds that any of these scouts can be just as inventive as Eisenstein himself.