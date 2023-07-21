GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) – Whether you need a Slip, a Square or a Double French Bowline, nobody knows more about knots than the Sea Scouts.

A program for slightly older scouts, ages 14 to 21, Sea Scouts was formed 111 years ago, just two years after the scouts began.

One group of triplets we spoke to told 59News the Sea Scouts program has given them years of family memories together.

“It’s something that we’ve all been doing for a long time now and it just is an opportunity that we as a whole family have gotten to go on nautical activities like sailing or practicing knot tying, or even land-based activities like rock climbing, shooting, and stuff like that,” said Lilliebeth, Aaron, and Pollyanna Halling.

The Hallings say they’ve always had fun together, even when their boat ran aground.

“We actually one time marooned our boat at Galveston,” recalled Lilliebeth.

But with years of Sea Scout knowledge, they knew just how to handle it.

“Knowing those tide tables,” Aaron recalled. “Wait for the tide, and then a wave from a big tanker came and it made it clear just like that. Knowing that sea scouting helped us out.”

“… It was his fault,” Lilliebeth joked, poking fun at her brother.

Sea scouts taught jamboree attendees all about Heaving, and not the kind you might do over the side of a boat. This heaving is how folks on larger vessels make sure they don’t crash into the dock.

“Heaving line is a line that’s going out toward the dock for people on the dock to help board larger vessels and get them docked,” said Tanner Carter, a Skipper with the Sea Scouts.

When it’s time to tie that ship up to the dock, Sea Scouts will know plenty of knots to make sure that boat isn’t going anywhere.