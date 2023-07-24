GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) – Boys and girls of the Jewish faith may have been hesitant on joining the Scouts because of their faith.

The Shomer Shabbat Scouting Contingency, however, wanted to ensure that their youth are accommodated for events such as the 2023 National Jamboree.

The Shomer Shabbat Contingent’s mission is to be a safe haven for their youth and their practice. The Shomer Shabbat consists of more than 40 Orthodox Scouts from across the United States and Israel.

Scoutmaster Howard Speilman remembered as a young boy, he found it difficult to attend events such as the jamboree due to the lack of Kosher food and traveling restrictions.

When his son was of scouting age, he began to create what is now known as the Shomer Shabbat Contingent.

On the morning of Monday, July 24, 2023, the contingency held a bar mitzvah for three young men who had never been given one.

Speilman was visibly emotionally-moved by the progress the contingency had made.

“I have tears running down my cheeks- it’s just the impact that this kind of program has,” said Contingent Coordinator Howard Spielman. “We are allowing our kids to observe their faith and to be revered as they decide to be.”

The scouts of the contingency were grateful for the opportunity the contingency has brought them. Most of the scouts said they would not be able to be a scout without Shomer Shabbat.

“BSA is an amazing program, and it feels amazing that the BSA has put so much time and money into making sure that us as a singular troop can attend,” said Akive Secter from Troop 3201.

Speilman added that he hopes outreach can bring even more Jewish youth into scouts.