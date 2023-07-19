GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) – The history of the scouts is a long and storied history stretching over 100 years.

The organization first started as a program in London to give kids something to do and keep them out of trouble.

While the program has roots starting in Europe, the first American organization was formed in 1910.

Sam Fairchild, staffer for the “Jamboseum,” or the Jamboree Museum, told 59News the popularity of the organization first started to take off during World War I to help assist with the war effort.

“They just outperformed, and this was on the front page of every paper. All of a sudden, people were paying attention to the scouts. Mothers and fathers were saying I’d like my son to be a part of that. That became the wedge that began to cause the program to expand,” Fairchild explained.

Fairchild said the organization has grown from at least 100,000 members in 1910 to over 13 million active members globally at this moment.