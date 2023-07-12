GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — Officials with the U.S. Navy announced they will be showcasing a Navy SEAL virtual reality experience at the 2023 National Scout Jamboree at the Summit Bechtel Reserve.

During this year’s Boy Scouts of America (BSA) National Jamboree at Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean, WV, the U.S. Navy will showcase the Nimitz, a mobile, state-of the-art virtual reality experience that simulates an actual high-speed Navy SEAL mission.

The Nimitz is housed within an unfolding 18-wheeler that contains stations setup with Oculus Rift headset and SubPacs that boy scouts will be able to demo and replicate the experience of piloting a high-speed Navy Special Warfare Combatant Craft. Using a cutting-edge steering wheel and throttle system, boy scouts will receive a debrief session and performance grade after completing the Nimitz VR experience.

In addition to the virtual reality experience, current Navy officers will be on site to distribute Honor, Courage, Commitment, the Navy’s Core Values, pins and patches to scout who visit the Nimitz. The U.S. Navy will have the Nimitz virtual reality experience available for scouts during the Jamboree starting Wednesday, July 19 to Wednesday July 26, 2023.