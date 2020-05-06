$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Berkeley County

News

by: Fareeha Rehman

Posted: / Updated:

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — Someone in Berkeley County, West Virginia just got very lucky.

A $1 million Mega Millions ticket from Tuesday night’s drawing was sold at the Spring Mills BP in Falling Waters. The West Virginia Lottery is encouraging the winner to sign their ticket and get in touch to claim their winnings.

According to the lottery, the winning numbers were 7-13-17-21-45 and the Mega Ball was 14.

Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim the prize — so this lucky local has 180 days from May 5 to become $1 million richer.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News