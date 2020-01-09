$1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in Barboursville

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The West Virginia Lottery says a Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold at Little General #5065 on Route 60 in Barboursville for the Wednesday, January 8, 2020 drawing.

The lucky ticket matched five numbers and missed only the red Powerball number. The winning numbers were 2-4-7-43-56 and the Powerball was 22. The Powerplay was 4x. The West Virginia Lottery says this was the only Powerball ticket in the nation to match five numbers on Wednesday night.

Another Powerball ticket sold in West Virginia for the same drawing matched four numbers and the Powerball number. That lucky ticket is worth $50,000 and was sold at the King Street BP in Martinsburg.

There were no jackpot-winning tickets for Wednesday’s drawing, so Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is now an estimated $277 million. Tickets can be purchased at any West Virginia Lottery retailer up until 9:59 p.m. on a draw date.

West Virginia Lottery proceeds benefit education, seniors and tourism.