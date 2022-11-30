BEAVER, WV (WVNS) – A new, $10 million EMS improvement initiative from Governor Jim Justice debuted at New River Community and Technical College on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

“We’re distributing first-out EMS bags to every EMS clinician in southern West Virginia, as well as familiarizing providers with our new statewide simulation project,” said Clinton Burley, President and CEO of Healthnet Aeromedical Services. “Hopefully we can convince more people to pursue EMS careers and make a difference.”

The bags were stocked with bandages, gauze, and everything first responders would need in the event of an accident.

Many first responders are often forced to stock their own first-aid bags, so the free bags distributed through this investment will save them hundreds of dollars.

EMS workers also got the first look at West Virginia’s newest first responder training tool, the mobile healthcare simulator.

“One of the challenges in West Virginia is simply geography,” said Burley. “It takes a long time to get to training sites and training is expensive. The Governor’s vision here was very simple. Take training to these local communities, initial training and recurrent training, and do it with state-of-the-art equipment.”

The state invested in five mobile healthcare simulators, and through the state’s investment, they will be able to drive the mobile simulators to EMS providers anywhere in the state, and provide cutting-edge, state-of-the-art training at absolutely no cost.

“The mobile healthcare simulator is absolutely free. The training that goes on in that is absolutely free. All folks need to do is go to EMSWV.com, fill out a request, and the vehicle will be in their community at no cost,” said Burley.