101st WV Amateur Golf Championship held at The Greenbrier Resort

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — The Greenrbrier Resort was busy, not just hosting the World TeamTennis season, but also the 101st West Virginia Amateur Golf Championship. The four day event and 72 hole championship teed off for the 94th time at The Greenbrier Resort.

The championship jumps back and forth between the Meadows Course and the Old White TPC. Executive Director Brad Ullman said there is some impressive athletes on the course. The final day of the championship takes place on Friday, July 31, 2020 on the Old White TPC.

“We have a lot of great players in the field. There is a lot of folks who tried to qualify for this championship. We have a lot of exempt players who are back in the field this year, so it is very competitive. The early groups here are starting to come back in right now and the scores are looking pretty good so far, and I think the players are handling the meadows course pretty well,” Ullman stated.

For more information and to see the entire schedule, visit their website.

