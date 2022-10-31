LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Logan County Sheriff P.D. Clemens announced that an estimated 103 pounds of unused medications were taken and disposed of properly thanks to various local law enforcement agencies.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office along with Chapmanville Police Department, Man PD, the Logan County Prevention Coalition, and The Fine Citizens of Logan County participated in the Fall 2022 Bi-Annual Drug Take Back Program.

Sheriff Clemens says people can dispose of medications in take-back boxes outside the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, Man City Hall, and the Chapmanville Police Department. The boxes can be accessed during normal business hours, Monday through Friday.

For a full list of drug disposal locations in the state, visit the West Virginia Attorney General’s website.