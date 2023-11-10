WELCH, WV (WVNS) — The City of Welch will be holding their 105th consecutive Veteran’s Day Parade on Saturday.

What is believed to be the longest running Veteran’s Day Parade in the country will kick off at 10AM with floats, military vehicles, and the VFW Honor Guard marching proudly down Wyoming and McDowell streets.

United States Army Lieutenant Colonel Matthew Wimmer is the honored veteran at this year’s parade and will give a speech during the festivities.

City workers, community groups, and local businesses have been decorating in the traditional red, white, and blue for the event.

The Veteran’s Day Parade is sponsored by the McDowell County American Legion Post 8 in Welch as well as other community groups and businesses.

The parade begins at 10AM on Saturday in the city of Welch.