CRAB ORCHARD, VA (WVNS) — Grab your pumpkin spice and get your flannel because Friday, September 15, 2023 is the start of the 10th Annual Crab Orchard Corn Maze and Pisgah Pumpkin Patch.

The event will run through Sunday, October 29. On Fridays, the corn maze and pumpkin patch will open at 5 p.m. and close at 10 p.m. On Saturdays, they will open at 10 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. On Sundays, they will open at 1 p.m. and close at nightfall.

The theme for this year is “Feet You Might Meet.”

Some activities include wagon riding, punkin’ chunkin’, and pumpkins for purchase. For punkin’ chunkin’, three small pumpkins cost $10. Wagon rides are $2 per person and anyone four and under can ride for free.

Admission for the maze costs $10 for adults, and $5 for kids, and anyone 4 and under can participate for free.