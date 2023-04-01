UPDATE: 9:30 P.M. — According to the Beckley Police Department, Ameiya Branham has been safely located.

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

13-year-old Ameiya Branham was last seen on North Fayette Street in Beckley in the early morning hours of Friday, March 31, 2023. According to Deputy Chief David Allard with the Beckley Police Department, the teen was last seen leaving a family member’s home.

Branham is 5’5″ and weighs 140 pounds. She has long, dark hair and wears glasses. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, black jacket, black sweat pants and black Crocs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers of West Virginia or the Beckley Police Department at 304-256-1720.

A cash reward may be offered for information leading to her whereabouts.