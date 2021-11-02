13th annual Wonderland of Trees returning to Fayette County

GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS)– You will soon be able to walk through a winter wonderland!

The 13th annual Wonderland of Trees is coming to The Summit starting Friday, November 5, 2021.

Organizations from the area sponsor and decorate Christmas trees at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean. The community comes to vote or bid on their favorite tree for a chance to take that tree home. All of the holiday festivities kick off this weekend with plenty to do for all ages.

“This weekend on November 6th, we have a lot of children’s activities. We have a gingerbread house decorating, a paint party, Santa will be here. There will be an apple butter demonstration, and the Mason Dixon Boys will be here for chainsaw carving.”

All proceeds go directly to the United Way of Southern West Virginia.

The funds help the United Way partner with agencies in the area to improve health, education, and financial stability in the community.

For more information about this event, visit their website.