15th annual Rod Run & Doo Wop canceled due to pandemic

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The 15th annual Rod Run & Doo Wop has been canceled.

The event posted the cancellation from their Facebook group:

Every year, thousands of car enthusiasts from across the country come to Charleston to share their passion and show off their vehicles.

The annual event is a huge economic boost to the Capitol City.

“It has probably increased our sales close to 30%”, says “We look forward to it every year. It’s one of the best events, I think, on the boulevard”. Adelphia Sports Bar & Grille manager Tracy Abdalla, quoted in 2019.

WOWK weatherman Bryan Hughes expressed his disappointment at the cancellation of the event.