GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) – Thanksgiving is right around the corner, but so is Christmas. ‘United Way of Southern West Virginia’ is hosting their 15th Annual ‘Wonderland of Trees.’

The event is hosted in the J.W. Marriott Leadership Center.

Activities include viewing and voting for your favorite Christmas tree alongside gingerbread house decorating and getting the chance to meet Santa.

The event is free of charge and it is a fundraiser as well.

Trena Dacal, Executive of United Way of Southern West Virginia, says this is the perfect way to start celebrating Christmas festivities.

“We have Santa here, gingerbread house decorating. We have lots of events on our website so people can sign up to bring their children to. It’s a really fun way to kinda launch into the holidays” said Dacal.

Directions are provided on the ‘United Way of Southern West Virginia’ website.