19th annual festival of Trees to be held at the Academy of Careers and Technology

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Students of The Academy of Careers and Technology will hold 19th annual festival of trees event Dec. 17, 2019.

The event will run from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. will exciting activities for everyone.

“Trees everywhere, and it’s a nice evening, lots of music, lots of people visiting. Just a good way to spend the early part of the holidays,” said Principal Charles Pack Jr.

Students in the school, who are studying different programs, build the trees, using the skills they learn in class. Every tree there will have a theme.

The 25 or more trees are displayed in the lobby of the school for the public to come an vote on their favorite.