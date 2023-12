IAEGER, WV (WVNS) – A local small town hosted a Christmas parade to honor an influential community member.

The 1st Annual Paul Hare Memorial Christmas Parade was hosted in Iaeger on Saturday.

Hare was a Navy Veteran, former Fire Chief at Iaeger Volunteer Fire Department, and employee at Pioneer Community Bank.

The parade was organized by the More LIFE Foundation and the Iaeger Beautification Committee.

The Southern Appalachian Enrichment Project Co. provided Christmas gifts for over 400 kids.