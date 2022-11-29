HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston and Huntington, West Virginia are in the bottom half of best and worst cities for single people, according to a study conducted by WalletHub.

The study ranked cities based on three categories: economics, fun and recreation and dating opportunities.

Out of 182 cities, Huntington is at 150 and Charleston is at 158.

In economics, Huntington is ranked 41 and Charleston is ranked 39. In fun and recreation, Huntington is ranked 165 and Charleston is ranked 155. For dating opportunities, Huntington is ranked 146 and Charleston is ranked 158.

Huntington, West Virginia is tied with Cleveland, Ohio for the fewest online-dating opportunities. WalletHub says between the best and worst cities, Gilbert, Arizona and Brownsville, Texas, there is a two-times difference.

The bottom ten cities include:

Montgomery, Alabama

Columbia, Maryland

Dover, Delaware

Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Shreveport, Louisiana

Fort Smith, Arkansas

Hialeah, Florida

Brownsville, Texas

Glendale, California

Warwick, Rhode Island

The top ten cities include: