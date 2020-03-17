2 wolves euthanized after escape from West Virginia State Wildlife Center

This photo is from 2017 at the WV Wildlife Center and is courtesy of the WV DNR. It is not known if it is one of the wolves involved.

FRENCH CREEK, W.Va. – Two wolves were euthanized Monday night after they escaped from their enclosure at the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WV DNR) State Wildlife Center in Upshur County.

According to a spokesperson for WV DNR, on March 16 two gray wolves escaped their enclosure and Agency staff and local law enforcement responded to the incident.

After attempts to recover and recapture the animals, officials explained that a decision was made to euthanize them in the best interest of public safety.

The spokesperson went on to state that the action was implemented in a safe and professional manner, while providing a resolution to the situation,

WV DNR staff has since completed safety inspections and fortifications of all enclosures at the Wildlife Center to ensure the safety of animals and the general public.