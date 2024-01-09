SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — Nearly 2,000 Raleigh County residents, all customers of Cool Ridge-Flat Top Public Service District, were left without water service on Tuesday afternoon, after being under a boil water advisory and seeing low water pressure earlier in the day.

Schools in the Shady Spring district were cancelled Tuesday, January 9, 2023, after Nickie Mitchell, the office manager of Cool Ridge-Flat Top PSD, put out an advisory telling customers to conserve water.

Mitchell said she issued a boil water advisory as a precaution on Tuesday morning, since some customers had reported low water pressure.

During the morning hours, Mitchell said, customers had water but low water pressure, to the best of her knowledge.

Two Shady Spring residents, however, contacted 59News on Tuesday evening to say that they had no water at their homes early Tuesday morning.

Shortly before 5 p.m., Mitchell said all Cool Ridge-Flat Top PSD customers were without water.

The private Beckley Water Company supplies Cool Ridge-Flat Top PSD with water.

Shortly after noon on Tuesday, Alexis Foster, a spokesperson for Beckley Water Company, said multiple trees had fallen on a power line near the Beckley Water Company plant on Pluto Road in Shady Spring, which services Cool Ridge-Flat Top.

Foster said Beckley Water crews had switched on the water company’s generators and that water was again being pumped to Cool Ridge-Flat Top PSD’s plant. She said tree and power crews were working to restore power to the Beckley Water Company plant on Pluto Road.

Beckley Water Company officials did not immediately answer the telephone shortly before 5 p.m., when 59News called to confirm the water outage at Cool Ridge-Flat Top PSD.