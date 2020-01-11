2020 Bridge Design competition kicks off with bridge walk

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– On Saturday Jan. 11. 2020 the Bridge Walk and West Virginia Division of Highways kicked off their 19th annual Bridge Design competition. The competition is a statewide contest intended to conduct outreach to middle school and high school students and teach them about STEM.

Organizer Ryland Musick said the competition kicks off Monday Jan. 13 with a qualifying round where the top 15 teams from both middle school and high school move onto the next round at Marshall University.

“For two days of fun filled activities including the final design round and again the Boston bridge round, where each team builds a Boston Bridge and test it to failure. And end the day with a nice award ceremony,” Musick said.

To sign up for the contest and official rules visit West Virginia Bridge Design & Build Contest.

