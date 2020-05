KINGWOOD, WV (WBOY) — Friends of the Cheat didn’t let the COVID-19 pandemic get in the way of its primary fundraiser.

This year’s annual Cheat Fest was held online instead of at the Cheat River, with live streamed musical performances on Facebook, kids activies such as art projects and dance events, as well as a virtual 5k.

Cheat Fest also included online raffles and silent auctions on Facebook each day to help raise money.

The event is held each year on the first Saturday in May.