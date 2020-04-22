2020 Governor’s Schools postponed

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Green Bank Observatory
Courtesy of WV Tourism

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Deep learning opportunities for West Virginia students in grades 8 through 12 are normally hosted each summer. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The 2020 Governor’s Schools were postponed.

The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) organizes six residential academies each year. They are held at college and university campuses as well as state facilities. West Virginia University (WVU) and Marshall University each announced the cancellation of on-site course over the summer of 2020. This left the academies without a venue. Here is a look at the original course schedule:

AcademyDatesVenueAttendees
The Governor’s Honors AcademyJune 28 – July 11Marshall UniversityRising Seniors
Governor’s School for the ArtsJune 14 – July 3Marshall UniversityRising Juniors
Governor’s School for EntrepreneurshipJune 21 – July 11Marshall UniversityRising Freshmen
Governor’s STEM InstituteJune 28 – July 11Green Bank ObservatoryRising Freshmen
Governor’s STEM Institute IJuly 25 – July 3WVURising 8th and 9th Graders
Governor’s STEM Institute IIJuly 5 – July 13WVURising 8th and 9th Graders

Each program offers instruction by college faculty and experts in the field. Students apply to attend. They are then selected for each class through a competitive process.

No new dates for the academies are set for 2020. In the Summer of 2021 the WVDE will double the number of programs offered. Those who were selected to attend in 2020 will still be able to participate.

The Governor’s Honor Academy is only open to rising Seniors, who will likely be unavailable in 2021. Therefore the WVDE hopes to host weekend experiences in the Fall to celebrate their accomplishments. The plans for those events are not yet complete.

The Academies are valuable opportunities for students, and Governor Jim Justice and the WVDE are committed to making sure they return when they can be hosted in a safe manner.

For more information about the Governor’s Schools, contact Christy Day, Office of Communications, at 304-558-2699 or Christy.Day@k12.wv.us.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News