2020 Governor’s Schools postponed

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Deep learning opportunities for West Virginia students in grades 8 through 12 are normally hosted each summer. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The 2020 Governor’s Schools were postponed.

The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) organizes six residential academies each year. They are held at college and university campuses as well as state facilities. West Virginia University (WVU) and Marshall University each announced the cancellation of on-site course over the summer of 2020. This left the academies without a venue. Here is a look at the original course schedule:

Academy Dates Venue Attendees The Governor’s Honors Academy June 28 – July 11 Marshall University Rising Seniors Governor’s School for the Arts June 14 – July 3 Marshall University Rising Juniors Governor’s School for Entrepreneurship June 21 – July 11 Marshall University Rising Freshmen Governor’s STEM Institute June 28 – July 11 Green Bank Observatory Rising Freshmen Governor’s STEM Institute I July 25 – July 3 WVU Rising 8th and 9th Graders Governor’s STEM Institute II July 5 – July 13 WVU Rising 8th and 9th Graders

Each program offers instruction by college faculty and experts in the field. Students apply to attend. They are then selected for each class through a competitive process.

No new dates for the academies are set for 2020. In the Summer of 2021 the WVDE will double the number of programs offered. Those who were selected to attend in 2020 will still be able to participate.

The Governor’s Honor Academy is only open to rising Seniors, who will likely be unavailable in 2021. Therefore the WVDE hopes to host weekend experiences in the Fall to celebrate their accomplishments. The plans for those events are not yet complete.

The Academies are valuable opportunities for students, and Governor Jim Justice and the WVDE are committed to making sure they return when they can be hosted in a safe manner.

For more information about the Governor’s Schools, contact Christy Day, Office of Communications, at 304-558-2699 or Christy.Day@k12.wv.us.