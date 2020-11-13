2020 State Volleyball Results

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Results and highlights from the 2020 State Volleyball Tournament:

Single A Results Quarter Finals:

Greenbrier West vs. Summers County: Summers County wins it 3 -1

Set one Bobcats 25-19

Set two Cavaliers 25-23

Set three Bobcats 27-17

Set four Bobcats 25-21

Single A Results Semi-Final:

Summers County vs. Wirt County: Wirt County wins 3-1

Set one Bobcats 28 – 26

Set two Tigers 25-23

Set three Tigers 25-18

Set four Tigers 25-20

Wirt County would claim the Single A State Title, defeating East Hardy 3-0.

Double A Semi-Finals:

Robert C. Byrd vs. Shady Spring: Shady Spring wins 3-0

Set one Tigers 25-20

Set two Tigers 25-12

Set three Tigers 25-18

Double A Finals

Philip Barbour vs. Shady Spring

SCORES TO COME.

