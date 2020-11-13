2020 State Volleyball Results

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) -- Investigators with the WV State Fire Marshal's Office (WVSFMO) are seeking the public's help with an ongoing investigation. The investigation is into the 2018 double homicide of two Wayne County residents.

On Thursday, May 31, 2018 at around 11:15 p.m., a fire occurred at on 311 Camp Creek Road in Wayne County. William Copley and his son, Robert Copley, were found dead at the scene.