2020 State Volleyball Results

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Results and highlights from the 2020 State Volleyball Tournament:
Single A Results Quarter Finals:
Greenbrier West vs. Summers County: Summers County wins it 3 -1
Set one Bobcats 25-19
Set two Cavaliers 25-23
Set three Bobcats 27-17
Set four Bobcats 25-21
Single A Results Semi-Final:
Summers County vs. Wirt County: Wirt County wins 3-1
Set one Bobcats 28 – 26
Set two Tigers 25-23
Set three Tigers 25-18
Set four Tigers 25-20
Wirt County would claim the Single A State Title, defeating East Hardy 3-0.
Double A Semi-Finals:
Robert C. Byrd vs. Shady Spring: Shady Spring wins 3-0
Set one Tigers 25-20
Set two Tigers 25-12
Set three Tigers 25-18
Double A Finals
Philip Barbour vs. Shady Spring
SCORES TO COME.