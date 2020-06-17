2020 West Virginia Water Festival canceled due to pandemic

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — An annual Summers County tradition joins the growing list of events canceled for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The West Virginia Water Festival announced on Facebook Tuesday, June 16, 2020 this year’s rendition is canceled.

Coordinators believed the festival would continue with a plan after meeting with local and state health officials the week before. However, in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak at Greystone Baptist Church in Ronceverte, Greenbrier County, they decided to cancel all events for 2020.

Festival coordinators added, “This is unchartered territory for us all and as much as we would love to have a festival, we would much rather have a community that is safe and well.”

The festival will return in 2021.