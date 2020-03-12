2020 Women’s Expo postponed due to coronavirus

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The 2020 Beckley Women’s Expo has been postponed over the threat of spreading Coronavirus (COVID-19). The announcement was made on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

The expo was scheduled for Friday, March 13 and Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. Organizers decided to delay the event after a news conference from Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV), who urged agencies and groups to not hold large meetings or gatherings to prevent further spread of the virus.

“We apologize to our participants and vendors who had planned to come this weekend, but it’s always better to be safe,” said Expo General Manger, Jay Quesenberry.

The 2020 Women’s Expo is tentatively rescheduled for Friday, June 5 and Saturday June 6, 2020 at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

concord univerisity coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "concord univerisity coronavirus"

Coronavirus COVID-19 Update for West Virginia

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus COVID-19 Update for West Virginia"

Mercer County man wins ‘Master Distiller’ TV show competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mercer County man wins ‘Master Distiller’ TV show competition"

Local bookstore hosting poetry and wine event

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local bookstore hosting poetry and wine event"

Rainelle employee celebrates 20 years working for the town

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rainelle employee celebrates 20 years working for the town"

Rainelle receives big donation for visitor's center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rainelle receives big donation for visitor's center"

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News