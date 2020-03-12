2020 Women’s Expo postponed due to coronavirus

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The 2020 Beckley Women’s Expo has been postponed over the threat of spreading Coronavirus (COVID-19). The announcement was made on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

The expo was scheduled for Friday, March 13 and Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. Organizers decided to delay the event after a news conference from Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV), who urged agencies and groups to not hold large meetings or gatherings to prevent further spread of the virus.

“We apologize to our participants and vendors who had planned to come this weekend, but it’s always better to be safe,” said Expo General Manger, Jay Quesenberry.

The 2020 Women’s Expo is tentatively rescheduled for Friday, June 5 and Saturday June 6, 2020 at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center.