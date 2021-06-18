2021 Summer events, concerts for the Two Virginias

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — It’s that time of year again, time to start planning your summer calendar! Since the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of events were cancelled in 2020, but this year is looking up for southern West Virginia.

Some events may have restrictions in place for safety, such as mask wearing or social distancing. Find your county below to find out what’s happening!

Raleigh County

From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 25, the City of Beckley will welcome over 100 of the world’s finest antique automobiles for “The Great Race”.

Fireworks at Linda K. Epling Stadium on July 3rd – starting at dusk

The Josh Turner concert, which is a part of the Beckley Auto Fair, will be at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport on July 10th at 5 p.m.

Beckley Gaming Expo on July 31st at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Events at The Resort at Glade Springs:

Friday, June 18th at 6:30 p.m. – Trivia Night, tickets can be bought online.

Saturday, July 3rd at 5 p.m. – Fourth of July celebration: Parade, food trucks and a wine and beer garden

Saturday, July 24 at 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Glade Springs Community Sale. Limited spots are available.

Greenbrier County

Alderson 4th of July Celebration:

July 3rd – Grand Parade: line-up is at 8 a.m. at Alderson Elementary School and the grand parade kicks off at 9 a.m.

July 3rd – 2021 entertainment – The Hobbs Sisters concert from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at the Alderson Memorial Football Field

July 3rd – main Fireworks Show after The Hobbs Sisters concert at 10 p.m.

Lewisburg:

First Fridays After Five – July 2nd, August 6th, September 3rd in Downtown Lewisburg

Greenbrier Valley Theater Presents “Driving Miss Daisy” July 8 – 24

Fairlea Volunteer Fire Department Annual Music Bash – July 8th from 7:30 – 10:30 p.m. at the State farigrounds in Fairlea. Riley Green is performing, and you can find tickets here: https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/5573516/fairlea-volunteer-fire-department-annual-music-bash-featuring-riley-green-fairlea-the-state-fair-of-west-virginia

White Sulphur Springs:

Third Thursdays in White Sulphur Springs – June 17th, July 15th, August 19th on Main Street in White Sulphur Springs

Carnegie Hall Fantasy in Black & White – September 3 – 6:30 p.m. at The Greenbrier Resort

Mercer County

Cool Cruisin’ Nights – June 19th, July 17th, August 21st from 5-10 p.m. on Mercer Street

Food Truck Frenzy – June 26th, 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Chuck Mathena Center

First Fridays in Downtown Princeton, July 2nd, August 6th, September 3rd, from 5-8 p.m.

July 4th Fireworks in Princeton, Hunnicutt Stadium

Music in the Mountains, August 28th from 2-10 p.m. at Glenwood Park

August 21st – Two Virginias 5K challenge – The race begins at 9 a.m. starting near the Chamber of The Two Virginias. The race will finish in Bluefield, VA near the New Graham Pharmacy.

Fayette County

Juneteenth Summer Day Celebration on June 19 starting at 10 a.m. at Graney Memorial Park

Fayetteville 5K Fun Run/Walk on July 3rd from 8:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. at Fayetteville Town Park

Thurmond Ghost Hunt on July 17th starting at 7 p.m. at ACE Adventure Resort. Visit one of the most haunted places inside the park, Thurmond.

Nightmare on the Gorge – August 7- 9 at ACE Adventure Resort

Oak Leaf Festival September 2 – 5

Summers County

The 56th Annual WV Water Festival will be held July 24 – 31. Here is a list of events:

Pretty Baby Contest on July 29th at 6 p.m.

Fireman’s Parade on July 30th at 8 p.m.

Grand Parade on July 31st at noon

The Safety on the Blue team will be handing out life vests July 30th and 31st at the vendor event, in the park behind the Memorial Building.

McDowell County

July 4th – Parade at 7 p.m. followed by a ceremony honoring city workers, police officers, firefighters and military; fireworks afterwards.

Pocahontas County

Cass Homecoming Weekend – June 19 – 20 at Cass Scenic Railroad State Park

23rd Annual Little Levels Heritage Fair and Pearl S. Buck Birthday celebration June 25-27, 2021 in Hillsboro

Grand National Cross Country Series at Snowshoe Resort on June 26 – 27 – features premiere off-road racing, including ATVs, dirt bikes and e-bikes.

Independence Day celebrations – July 3 -4, all day at Snowshoe Resort

Blues, Brews and BBQ Festival – July 30 – 31, all day at Snowshoe Resort

4848 Festival – a day of live music at Snowshoe Resort on September 3 – 5

Tazewell County