BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you were not out and about in Beckley on Saturday, you definitely missed an “auto”-ly exciting experience.

The Antique Automobile Club of America held the AACA Eastern Spring Nationals right here in Southern West Virginia. Car enthusiasts from all over the country headed down to our backyard to show off their most prized possessions.

“One hundred fifty people from around the nation,” Stephanie French, the event coordinator, said. “We have some million dollar cars here that are absolutely beautiful and we have cars that you’ll never see again in your lifetime.”

“We are so happy to have the city of Beckley,” 2022 National President of the AACA Wayne Tuck said. “I’ve never been to a show where the mayor comes out and has a special commemorative coin printed just for this event and that really makes us feel special. The people of West Virginia are the most friendly in the world.”

Tuck said the AACA headquarters just finished a 12 million dollar facility in Hershey, Pennsylvania. He added it holds the world’s best automotive library.