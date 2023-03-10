BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local bank is honored after raising the most amount of money for Toys for Tots in 2022.

United Bank in Beckley won the Toys for Tots Battle of the Banks for the second year in a row.

The bank raised over $1350 in 2022.

Branch manager, Chris Herold, said the bank is committed to helping those in need.

“Like I said, United Bank is very community driven and any time we can get out there, give back to the community, help the children in this area and all over, we are very excited to be able to do that,” said Herold.

The Battle of the Banks started back in 2013 and this is the first time the same bank won in back-to-back years.