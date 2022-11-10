BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– A local organization has honored citizens on or around Veterans Day since 1937.

The American Legion Post 9 held its Distinguished Citizen of the Year luncheon on November 10, 2022, at the Clover Club in Bluefield.

The 2022 recipient of the Citizen of the Year was Doctor David Olive, President of Bluefield University.

“Feels great to serve the country, we try to honor a citizen in our area of Mercer and Tazewell county we try to find an individual who has done a lot in their community both in their profession and serving people in need in the community,” said Gene Bailey, the finance officer for American Legion Post 9.

Since 1937, there has only been 6 years the ceremony has not taken place.